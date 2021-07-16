Ferguson for court today for alleged cyberbullying

A PARTNERSHIP for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Member of Parliament (MP), Annette Ferguson is scheduled to appear before a city magistrate today for allegedly committing what in the eyes of the law constitutes a cybercrime.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has reportedly received legal advice from the Police Legal Officer to institute a charge of using a computer system to humiliate a person, contrary to Section 19 (5) (a) of the Cybercrime Act, against Ferguson.

The former Minister of Government under the ousted APNU+AFC administration is expected to appear before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

On June 30, 2021, Ferguson was arrested following a report filed against her by a senior member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in relation to a Facebook post which falsely claimed that he has been earmarked to be in charge of “a killing squad”.