News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Ferguson for court today for alleged cyberbullying
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Annette Ferguson
APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Annette Ferguson

A PARTNERSHIP for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Member of Parliament (MP), Annette Ferguson is scheduled to appear before a city magistrate today for allegedly committing what in the eyes of the law constitutes a cybercrime.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has reportedly received legal advice from the Police Legal Officer to institute a charge of using a computer system to humiliate a person, contrary to Section 19 (5) (a) of the Cybercrime Act, against Ferguson.
The former Minister of Government under the ousted APNU+AFC administration is expected to appear before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
On June 30, 2021, Ferguson was arrested following a report filed against her by a senior member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in relation to a Facebook post which falsely claimed that he has been earmarked to be in charge of “a killing squad”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.