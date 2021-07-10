Woman caught with cannabis in bedroom sentenced, fined

ALICIA Henry was, on Friday, found guilty of being in possession of 485 grammes of cannabis when she made an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Delon Bess. She was sentenced to three years in prison and was ordered to pay a fine of $363,750.

The charge stated that, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Lot 77 Queens Street, Kitty, Georgetown, Henry had in her possession a narcotic specifically, 485 grammes of cannabis, for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the prosecution, on the day in question, around 07:20 hours, police, acting on information received, went to Lot 77 Queens Street, Kitty, Georgetown, where they made contact with Henry. They requested that a search be conducted on her premises, to which she agreed.

During the search a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, that were suspected to be cannabis, were found in her bedroom. She was told of the allegation and cautioned, under which she claimed ownership of the cannabis found. She was subsequently arrested and taken to the Kitty Police Station. Further investigation was carried out which resulted in Henry being charged.