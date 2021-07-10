News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Woman caught with cannabis in bedroom sentenced, fined
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
cannabis

ALICIA Henry was, on Friday, found guilty of being in possession of 485 grammes of cannabis when she made an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Delon Bess. She was sentenced to three years in prison and was ordered to pay a fine of $363,750.

The charge stated that, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Lot 77 Queens Street, Kitty, Georgetown, Henry had in her possession a narcotic specifically, 485 grammes of cannabis, for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the prosecution, on the day in question, around 07:20 hours, police, acting on information received, went to Lot 77 Queens Street, Kitty, Georgetown, where they made contact with Henry. They requested that a search be conducted on her premises, to which she agreed.

During the search a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, that were suspected to be cannabis, were found in her bedroom. She was told of the allegation and cautioned, under which she claimed ownership of the cannabis found. She was subsequently arrested and taken to the Kitty Police Station. Further investigation was carried out which resulted in Henry being charged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.