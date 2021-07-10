Several more to be employed in Mocha/Arcadia

SEVEN more persons from Mocha/Arcadia will be employed as Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs).

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall made the announcement on Thursday during a meeting with residents, farmers and the Mocha/Arcadia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

This, he said, is in keeping with the government’s commitment to create jobs and boost village economies.

Residents also raised concerns about the state of some roads, and flooding caused by poor drainage, among others.

“We will be doing some trench cleaning, and the engineer will be here tomorrow at 8, and do an assessment of all of the drainage points. We will be doing a conditional survey of all of the roads in the community,” the minister said.

Residents were urged to work together with the relevant authorities to assist in the development of their community.

“The Government is committed to working together with you to develop this community, because only through this kind of approach can the Mocha Arcadia community be able to grow for the benefit of our future generation,” Minister Dharamlall said.

Minister Dharamlall also handed over a brush cutter to the NDC to conduct much-needed enhancement works.

Some $1.1 billion was set aside in the 2021 National Budget for the CEW programme, for the preservation and enhancement of communities. CEWs fall under the Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP) which started in 2014, and was modified in 2015, to decentralise resources to the Local Democratic Organs (LDOs).

CIIP also enables the NDCs to provide services to the communities, and to encourage citizens to pay their rates and taxes to facilitate the maintenance of critical structures and other development works. (DPI)