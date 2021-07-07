Rotary Club, Mohan Thani foundation donate 30 wheelchairs to GPHC

RECOGNISING the difficulties of persons living with disabilities in accessing appropriate mobility devices and rehabilitation services, the Rotary Club of Georgetown, in collaboration with the Mohan Thani Foundation, on Tuesday donated a total of 30 wheelchairs to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

In Guyana, there are numerous persons living with some form of physical disability. These disabilities can be as a result of various reasons such as accidents, illness or disease, birth defects among others. Considering this, President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, Ramona Singh said the club will continue this initiative, which seeks to improve the lives of persons with disabilities by enabling independent mobility and equal participation in community life. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPHC, Brigadier (ret’d) George A. Lewis, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Rotary Club and the Mohan Thani Foundation for their usual support and generous contributions towards the institution.

Singh later concluded by saying that the Rotary Club will continue to partner with the Mohan Thani Foundation and other like-minded organisations, as they execute life changing projects.