News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Rotary Club, Mohan Thani foundation donate 30 wheelchairs to GPHC
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Rotary Club President, Ramona Singh presents a wheelchair to CEO of GPHC, Brigadier (ret’d) George A. Lewis, in the presence of other officials
Rotary Club President, Ramona Singh presents a wheelchair to CEO of GPHC, Brigadier (ret’d) George A. Lewis, in the presence of other officials

RECOGNISING the difficulties of persons living with disabilities in accessing appropriate mobility devices and rehabilitation services, the Rotary Club of Georgetown, in collaboration with the Mohan Thani Foundation, on Tuesday donated a total of 30 wheelchairs to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Infectious Diseases Hospital.
In Guyana, there are numerous persons living with some form of physical disability. These disabilities can be as a result of various reasons such as accidents, illness or disease, birth defects among others. Considering this, President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, Ramona Singh said the club will continue this initiative, which seeks to improve the lives of persons with disabilities by enabling independent mobility and equal participation in community life. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPHC, Brigadier (ret’d) George A. Lewis, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Rotary Club and the Mohan Thani Foundation for their usual support and generous contributions towards the institution.
Singh later concluded by saying that the Rotary Club will continue to partner with the Mohan Thani Foundation and other like-minded organisations, as they execute life changing projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.