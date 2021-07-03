Man charged for theft of electrical tools

FEDRICKS Hendricks who is accused of stealing over $700,000 in electrical tools, on Friday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was granted $100,000 bail by Magistrate Leron Daly.

He denied that, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Regent Street, Georgetown, he stole a quantity of electrical tools valued at $724,000, property of Roland Fanfain.

According to the prosecution, on the day in question at about 08:43 hours, while installing cameras at a Regent Street business, he discovered that his bag with tools which was left five feet from where he was, was missing.

He reviewed the CCTV cameras that he was installing and observed Hendricks allegedly removing his haversack. He later confronted Hendricks and took him to the Alberttown Police Station.

Hendricks was placed into custody and subsequently charged.

The matter was adjourned until Friday, July 30, 2021.