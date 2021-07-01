News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Woman on the run after attacking brother with bottle
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Guinness-bottle

A 27-year-old man identified as Ricardo Mahadeo from Silk Cotton Dam, Zeelugt, East Bank of Essequibo, is now nursing injuries, after his sister dealt him several blows to his head with a bottle, before stabbing him with the broken bottle pieces.
According to police reports, Mahadeo left his residence around 12:00hrs on Tuesday and ventured to his aunt’s residence at Vergenoegen, East Bank of Essequibo, where, on arrival, he met his sister, her boyfriend and two other cousins and they began consuming alcohol.
During their “drinking session,” Mahadeo gave his sister $1,000 and instructed her to purchase ‘chaser’.
She returned after a few hours had passed, and upon her return an argument ensued between the siblings during which her boyfriend intervened as the peacemaker.

The victim informed police that his sister then picked up a bottle and dealt him a lash to the left side of his head causing him to receive injuries. He said that she also took a piece of the broken bottle and dealt him a stab to his chest causing him to receive further injuries.
The police were subsequently summoned to the scene where, upon arrival, Mahadeo was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, West Coast of Demerara where he was seen by a doctor on duty, treated and referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted as a patient in stable condition.
Police reported that checks were made for the suspect but she was not contacted; however, her boyfriend was detained pending further investigations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.