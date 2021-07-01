Benn rejects Harmon’s ‘dangerous comments’

— says Opposition Leader’s claims of ‘political persecution’ following Ferguson’s arrest are malicious

— reminds him that all persons, inclusive of MPs and APNU+AFC members are subject to the law

— call of citizens to shun Harmon’s invectives, allow law to take its course

HOME Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, has rejected assertions made by Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon about “political persecution” and “weaponizing of the Guyana Police Force” following the arrest and charging of APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP), Annette Ferguson.

According to Minister Benn, Harmon, of all persons, should need no reminding that all persons – inclusive of MPs, and also members of the APNU+AFC – are subject to the Laws of Guyana, adherence to which the Guyana Police Force is duty-bound to enforce without fear or favour.

Police Headquarters, on Wednesday, reported that Ferguson was arrested by ranks at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, subsequent to a report being lodged against her by a senior member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) regarding a Facebook post she made.

In the Facebook post dated June 15, 2021, Ferguson alleged that a senior GDF rank will be in charge of a ‘death squad’. Appended to Ferguson’s Facebook post was an article from an online news agency “Guyana News Today” with the headline “Exclusive: PPP secures $250million budget to resuscitation Black Clothes Death Squad.”

Ferguson’s detainment was confirmed by her attorney-at-law, Lyndon Amsterdam, who told the Guyana Chronicle that he accompanied her to the CID Headquarters, where she was questioned and subsequently released.

Police reported that investigations in the matter are ongoing and, upon completion, the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice on the way forward.

Following the offensive post by Ferguson, the Joint Service Coordinating Council (JSCC), in a press release, had cautioned citizens against “reckless” and “irresponsible” social media commentary which could have a “damaging effect” on society. The JSCC is headed by Brigadier Godfrey Bess, Chief of Staff of the GDF, and comprises the Commissioner of Police, the Director of Prisons, the Chief Fire Officer and other Senior Officers of the disciplined services. The Council had registered that a circulating document, which serves to implicate members of the Joint Services in “illegal activities” was brought to its attention and reminded that Operational Troops remained under the command and administration of the Joint Services.

OUTRAGEOUS

“The allegation that a senior officer of the GDF is to head a ‘killing squad’ is outrageous. The JSCC reiterates its call for persons to be responsible and stay away from creating public mischief,” the press release from the JSCC had said. Minister Benn, who had earlier condemned the inflammatory remarks made by Ferguson, on Wednesday also strongly criticised comments made by Harmon on Ferguson’s arrest. “Mr. Harmon’s now natural reflexive instincts of making unwarranted attacks about partisan ‘… political persecution…’, ‘…weaponizing of the Guyana Police Force…’ along with dire warnings of civil unrest are not only grossly untrue but are of malicious intent.

“In fact, his statement seems intent on continuing the effort to shield and protect from judicial review, lawbreaking by persons who are intent on precipitating a breakdown of law and order and the undermining of democracy by initiating civil unrest,” the Home Affairs Minister said. He noted that when viewed from its advocacy and reckless support of Ferguson’s present gross indiscretions, Harmon’s statement goes further by identifying the continuous resort to the racist playbook he has ready at hand.

“I call on all citizens to be wary of and reject the dangerous invective in Harmon’s statement and allow the normal lawful and legal process to take its course,” the Statement from Benn concluded. During the debates on June 14, 2021, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, had told the Committee of Supply that the Regional Joint Support Teams is a new crime-fighting initiative formulated in April, 2021, and the supplementary provision for the period ending December 2021 requested is to allow for the “set up” of the initiative. She explained that the Regional Joint Support Teams will not denigrate or usurp the functions of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) or the Guyana Police Force (GPF); and is to enhance the capacity of the law enforcement agencies in Guyana to fight crime, regardless of the type of crime, with the support of the GDF. “This is about enhancing our capabilities as a nation, and being able to have better coordination and collaboration between the different discipline forces in our country, that’s it, nothing to get conspiratorial about, there’s nothing conspiratorial about it,” the Government Chief Whip, Teixeira, told the House.