Minister Benn organises support for D’Urban Street fire victims
Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, provides relief items to the fire victims
MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Saturday provided a quantity of hampers and mattresses to 18 persons left homeless after a fire razed several buildings at the junction of D’Urban and George Streets.

The Thursday morning blaze also scorched a nearby jewellery and pawn shop. At his Brickdam office, Minister Benn sympathised with the people who suffered losses while providing aid. He revealed that he has asked Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, to provide temporary accommodation for the victims.

Remains of the fire at D’Urban and George Streets

Minister Benn also committed to providing support to businessman, Mr. Kevin Phillips, who lost his vulcanizing shop, to help him to restart his livelihood. The minister said he has engaged several ministers and the Guyana Revenue Authority to assist in this regard. Minister Benn also advises businesses to procure smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and large businesses to install sprinklers and riser mains to protect their investment.

He also urged the public to use electrical appliances with care and to be vigilant against fires.

(DPI)

Staff Reporter

