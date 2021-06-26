News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Women accused of drug trafficking each granted $60, 000 bail
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
women-

TWO women who were recently nabbed following the discovery of a box containing crystal ‘meth’ and cannabis at Guyana Post Office Corporation, were, on Friday, granted $60,000 bail.

Andrea De Florimote, a 37-year-old housewife of Victoria Street Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, and Patrinea Bristol, a 46- year-old vendor of Avocado Drive, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the joint drug trafficking charge which alleged that, on June 23, 2021, they trafficked 5.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine called “Crystal Meth” along with 6.3 grams of cannabis.

The women were granted $60,000 bail each and the matter was adjourned to August 26, 2021.

According to reports, a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officer conducted a search of a box containing head ties, jerseys, soaps and two bottles of lotion at the post office.

The cannabis and crystal ‘meth’ were found concealed in false walls of the bottles of lotion.

Deflorimonte was intercepted when she attempted to post the box to an inmate of the Mazaruni Prison.

Investigations further revealed that De Florimote allegedly collected the lotion with the narcotics from Bristol, who was later arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.