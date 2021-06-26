Women accused of drug trafficking each granted $60, 000 bail

TWO women who were recently nabbed following the discovery of a box containing crystal ‘meth’ and cannabis at Guyana Post Office Corporation, were, on Friday, granted $60,000 bail.

Andrea De Florimote, a 37-year-old housewife of Victoria Street Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, and Patrinea Bristol, a 46- year-old vendor of Avocado Drive, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the joint drug trafficking charge which alleged that, on June 23, 2021, they trafficked 5.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine called “Crystal Meth” along with 6.3 grams of cannabis.

The women were granted $60,000 bail each and the matter was adjourned to August 26, 2021.

According to reports, a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officer conducted a search of a box containing head ties, jerseys, soaps and two bottles of lotion at the post office.

The cannabis and crystal ‘meth’ were found concealed in false walls of the bottles of lotion.

Deflorimonte was intercepted when she attempted to post the box to an inmate of the Mazaruni Prison.

Investigations further revealed that De Florimote allegedly collected the lotion with the narcotics from Bristol, who was later arrested.