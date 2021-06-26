Brother kills sibling who hit mother

A MAN, who reportedly stabbed his brother to death in their Cummings Street, Georgetown home, was, on Friday, taken into police custody.

Reports circulating in the media indicate that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Quincy Reynolds, brutally murdered his younger brother after the latter hit their mother during a heated argument. Dead is 24-year-old Paul Chase of Norton Street, Georgetown. The incident occurred on Friday around 08:30hrs.

While it is unclear what caused the argument, it was reported that an eyewitness, whose name was not given, was unpacking her goods in the lower flat of a building, just moments before the stabbing occurred. The woman said that Chase and his brother were upstairs with their mother arguing when she heard the mother “rebuking” one of them.

Moments later, she heard one of them shout: “Boy, why you cuff mommy?” The woman related that after hearing that, she ran upstairs and saw one of the brothers holding a knife, and she attempted to make peace; but the two paid no heed and continued to argue. In a fit of rage, she said, Quincy then attacked his brother, stabbing him multiple times about the body. Police were then summoned to the scene, and the body was transported to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy. Investigations are ongoing.