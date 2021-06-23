PYO, Toolsie Persaud Limited contribute to flood-relief efforts

AS the local authorities continue to mobilise resources to provide much-needed relief to flood-affected residents across Guyana, the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) and Toolsie Persaud Limited on Monday morning made donations to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in an effort to help to provide some redress to those adversely affected.

Leader of the East Coast arm of the PYO and Assistant Director of Youth at the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, Suresh Singh made the contribution of 40 cases of bottled water and 72 boxes of surgical face masks, and on behalf of the ECD PYO to Deputy Director-General of the CDC, Major Loring Benons at the Muslim Youth Organisation on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

Singh told the Guyana Chronicle that upon perusal of the needs list published by the CDC, he mobilised the 11 distinctive PYO groups which constitute the overall ECD PYO to gather water, as that is an essential item, and face masks, because, with the floods, other sicknesses may arise.

“Quickly, the membership responded; they started to ask a few business persons. Some of them went into their pockets and made donations personally, and through that channel, we came up with about 40 cases of water, and we have about 72 boxes of masks, which is about 3,200 pieces,” he said.

Singh highlighted that even though the PYO is the youth arm of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), the groups are also very much active in community development and volunteer work, as they are also involved in a gamut of activities, including but not limited to, cultural activities, sports, and humanitarian efforts.

“Although the organisation is seen as the youth arm of the PPP/C, we’re not only focusing on the political aspect; we are building individuals and youths this way, and making them well-rounded,” he said.

“Youths are the future, but we have taken the stance that youths are not only the future, youths are now, and so gradually with simple activities they will build themselves and their requisite skills to take leadership positions,” he added.

General Manager of Toolsie Persaud Limited, Ray Sukhnandan, along with marketing officer, Indira Ram, also made a donation of a quantity of water on behalf of Toolsie Persaud Limited to the CDC on Monday.

Sukhnandan told this publication that Toolsie Persaud Limited has been in business for over 65 years, and is always willing to assist customers and the public at large as part of their corporate social responsibility.