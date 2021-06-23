Essequibo River boat collision claims pensioner’s life

A pensioner of Karrau Village, Essequibo River, lost his life after a passenger boat collided with his boat in the Essequibo River around 10:45hrs on Monday.

The pensioner has been identified as Richard Bowens, 87.

Based on reports, police said the passenger boat, captained by 50-year-old Jules Benjamin, of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, left the Parika Stelling with 23 passengers heading to Bartica.

He reported that he saw Bowens’ boat, which was being powered by a 15HP outboard engine, about 700 metres in front of him heading in the direction of Bartica.

The man told police that as he was approaching the smaller vessel, the pensioner suddenly changed course, resulting in the collision.

Bowens’ engine fell off the stern of the boat and into the water. A nearby boat then rendered assistance to the injured pensioner and transported him to the Bartica Hospital where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

The body is awaiting a post-mortem and Maritime Administration has been engaged as Benjamin assists with the investigation.