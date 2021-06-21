Richmond Hill and Everest/ACS remain flawless in NYNCL 30-over tournament

RICHMOND Hill Liberty Cricket Club and Everest/ACS remain flawless in the New York National Cricket League 30-over Saturday tournament with wins in their latest clashes.

Both US-based predominantly Guyanese teams are on top of their respective groups (Group A and Group B) with 14 points from seven wins.

At Baisley Pond on Saturday, a Man-of-the-Match performance from Dion Choo-wee-nam propelled Liberty to a 63-run victory over Friend’s X1.

Liberty won the toss and opted to bat first. Former Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) cricketer, Choo-wee-nam, who has been phenomenal this year, led the charge.

His aggressive batting resulted in him belting 65 runs from 25 balls with six sixes and seven fours, at a strike rate of 260.

Friend’s X1 were able to wrest back some amount of control in the middle overs, but a solid 46-run unbeaten ninth-wicket partnership between Keron Sewnarine with 30 runs from 28 balls (2X4s, 1X6) and Michael Sultan with 21 from 13 balls (2X4s, 1X6) pushed the side to 212-8 from 30-overs.

At the crease, Friend’s X1 started off with two solid partnerships, which propelled them to 92-2 halfway through their innings, but Choo-wee-nam, with his off-spin, undermined the middle order to pick up 3-43 from six overs.

Sewnarine, who got the wicket of opener and top-scorer Supreet Madaan (42 from 46 balls), finished with 3-25 from four overs, while Javein Thomas took 2-14 from 1.3 overs to help restrict Friend’s X1 to 149 in 23.3 overs.

PATANDIN’S ALL-ROUND EFFORTS

At Lido Beach, King’smen CC won the toss and opted to bat first, but they were undermined by eventual man-of-the-match, Chris Patandin.

The former National U-19 cricketer, who has also been in good form with both bat and ball, grabbed 3-27 from six overs, while former Guyana U-19 left-arm spinner, Kheshram Seyhodan, nabbed 2-16 from six overs to lead Everest/ACS’s charge.

A few batsmen had starts, including Carlon Whyte (39) and skipper Andrew Whyte, but none went on to make a big score, which restricted King’smen CC to 150-8 from their allotted 30 overs.

In reply, Patandin started aggressively as he belted seven fours and two sixes in a score of 44 (24 balls). Marinaro Dixon led the way with 45 from 17 balls (4X4s, 4X6s), while Freddy Pestano added 23 from 12 balls (3X4s, 1X6), which resulted in Everest/ACS reaching 151-3 in 14 overs.