‘Tradewinds Exercise’ amplifies regional security synergy

THE United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored annual ‘Tradewinds Exercise’, which is being hosted by Guyana this year, plays an integral role in enhancing regional security synergy and cooperation among the participating nations, while fostering strong partnerships.

The exercise, which dates back to the 1980s, is a multi-dimensional Caribbean security-focused exercise conducted in ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, involving security forces and disaster response agencies. The 36th iteration, scheduled to take place from June 13 to June 25 in Guyana, involves about 1,500 participating personnel.

‘Tradewinds’ aims to enhance the collective ability of defence forces and constabularies, to counter transnational criminal organisations, and conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, while developing strong relationships and reinforcing human rights awareness.

It includes nations of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and regional agencies such as the Regional Security System (RSS), the Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

Among nations participating in the ‘Tradewinds 2021’ exercise are: The Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Guyana, Jamaica, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Guyana Chronicle was privileged to accompany the US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch to witness a part of the ‘Tradewinds 2021’ exercise on Friday at the Guyana Defence Force’s Air Station London and Base Camp Stephenson at Timehri, on the East Bank Demerara.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ambassador Lynch outlined that a multinational exercise like Tradewinds displays the cohesiveness and synergy between the partner nations. Registering how “impressed” she was, she highlighted that the multifaceted exercise allows skills to be shared and enhanced, and allows partner nations to work in a collective manner.

“It’s just a wide variety; many domains that are being addressed. So many skills have been shared, enhanced, and it all allows us to collectively work together better in this neighbourhood we share,” she said.

Ambassador Lynch highlighted that the cooperation between the partner nations exhibited during the exercise “deepens the relationships and partnerships” between them.

DEEPENING AND STRENGTHENING PARTNERSHIPS

“I think deepening and strengthening those partnerships is really the best part of it, but beyond that, they share techniques, they share different ways of addressing similar issues, so I think it’s very much of a learning experience for everyone,” she said.

“I heard from the U.S. military … that they were very interested to see the different techniques that the Guyanese had on the water in terms of boat formations … so it’s definitely sharing that information that is making this a wonderful exercise overall,” she added.

The US Ambassador observed two days of the Tradewinds 2021 Exercise, one day at the Colonel Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School (CRM-JATS) at Makouria in the Essequibo River where she witnessed the water training and the other day at Base Camp Stephenson, where she experienced drills on the shooting range, and even fired a rifle.

Sergeant First Class (SFC) Anthony Calvi of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) of the Florida Army National Guard conducted marksman drills with the local law enforcement agencies on Friday.

“We are just going over basics, we want to emphasise on the basics to get that repetition going and take everything they learnt from here back to their units and continue on practicing what we have instructed them and hopefully to continue that and develop their overall force,” he said.

PRETTY ACCURATE

“They are shooting pretty accurate, and we’re seeing that slight improvement as we’re addressing and demonstrating different drills that we’re doing; maybe drills that they haven’t done before and giving them the reason behind the drills,” he added.

He lauded the organisation of the leadership of the local law enforcement agencies, highlighting that they are “very discipline and very organised” as ranks have no hard time following the command of their superiors.

Staff Sergeant (SSG) Matthew Giogio of the Florida Army National Guard Company B 1-185th Helicopter Assault Battalion described his experience in Guyana as “fantastic”, noting “the ability to command and train with a host nation like this is just absolutely incredible.”

“We’re here to provide training for the host nation and other nations in working with US coalition forces; that way if the need arises and there becomes a big issue they already know how we operate, we know how they operate and it works well as a partnership,” he told reporters on Friday.

The Staff Sergeant who undertook several tours on duty overseas explained that for him the experience of being a part of the Tradewinds 2021 Exercise has been “broadening” as he was able to learn how to better engage with people in a country he is not familiar with.

UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Instructor Pilot, Charles Barba, of the Florida National Guard, explained that while training is conducted in a manner that whilst it is being done with the Black Hawk helicopters, acknowledging that every nation does not have Black Hawk helicopters the training is designed to take into account other aircrafts and airframes.

Sergeant Germain Semple of the GDF told reporters that the local ranks were exposed to a multifaceted training which he thinks is very beneficial to the local law enforcement; he explained that as an instructor receiving the training he will be able to impart the knowledge he would have acquired to his ranks.

Chief-of-Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Godfrey Bess during the opening ceremony of the exercise at the GDF’s Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, on Sunday last had posited that the exercise will aid in the promotion of sustained peace and stability across the Caribbean Region, and within the borders of partner states.