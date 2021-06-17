News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Durant’s performance gives Nets eastern conference lead
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Kevin Durant was just a point short of equalling a career-best 50-point haul in a play-off game.
Kevin Durant was just a point short of equalling a career-best 50-point haul in a play-off game.

(BBC) – Kevin Durant scored 49 points as Brooklyn Nets beat Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.
Durant also came up with 17 rebounds 10 assists to inspire victory after Nets were 17 points down in the third quarter. He hit a three-pointer and three free throws late on to seal the win.
Nets coach Steve Nash said Durant’s display “makes him one of the all-time greats”.
Milwaukee’s two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who top-scored for the Bucks with 34 points, called Durant “the best player in the world right now”.
LeBron James, widely regarded as one of basketball’s finest players of all-time, also praised Durant on social media.
In what Nets coach Nash said would go down as one of Durant’s “signature” games, the power forward played all 48 minutes, shot 16-of-23 from the floor and finished just shy of his play-off, career-high 50 points. It did, however, set a franchise record for points in a play-off game, surpassing Vince Carter’s mark of 43 points set 15 years ago.
He also posted his second career post-season triple-double and joined Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson, Charles Barkley and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as the fourth player with at least 40 points, 15 rebounds 10 assists in a play-off game.
Nets relied heavily on Durant in game five of their best-of-seven series after Kyrie Irving was injured in the previous game and James Harden had a quiet night on his return from injury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.