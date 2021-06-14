Two more die from ‘COVID’, 83 new cases

EVEN as the fight against the COVID-19 virus continues, the number of COVID-19-related deaths has increased to 426 after two more fatalities were recorded on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health disclosed that the latest fatalities are two males– a 63-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 71-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility. Meanwhile, there are currently 1,684 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 83 new cases as of June 13, 2021. Even as new cases were recorded, 30 persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,280.

The 83 newly confirmed cases were recorded in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five Six, Eight and 10. Forty-five of the newly confirmed cases were females with the remaining 38 being males. Region Four accounted for 42 of the new cases; Region Two recorded one new case; Region Three recorded 12 new cases; Region Five recorded two new cases; and Region Six recorded three new cases, while Regions Eight and 10 recorded eight and 16 new cases, respectively.

It was reported that the 83 new cases were recorded from a total of 1,191 tests. The country now has a total of 18,386 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020. Twenty-three persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Currently, there are 115 persons in institutional isolation; 1,542 are in home isolation and four are in institutional quarantine. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms. The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from June 1, 2021, until June 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.