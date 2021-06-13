Trained firefighters for Mabaruma, Mahdia and Lethem

THE towns of Mabaruma, Mahdia and Lethem will, for the first time, have trained firefighters to man the newly built fire stations in Regions One, Eight and Nine, respectively.

Some 26 firefighters, on Friday last, graduated from the Guyana Fire Service’s Training Centre at Leonora, West Coast Demerara. Minister of Home Affairs, Roberson Benn, said the initiative is a fulfilment of a government commitment to build the capacity of the fire service through investment in assets and the expansion of its regional personnel.

“The manning of these fire stations will be done by these young people… Since these young people come particularly from these communities, much would be expected from them in relation to the task for which they have been trained in protection of homes, in preventing fires, in preventing destruction of property,” Minister Benn said.

Prior to the training, the fire stations were manned by auxiliary personnel. Minister Benn said the expansion of the fire service also aims to reduce loss of life and assets in the hinterland regions. He reminded firefighters that they may be required to go “beyond the call of duty” to serve their regions.

“I have said before to some that the houses of the people in the interior also burn and there is loss of life and assets, grievous loss with respect to fire…. So, this response by government is designed to reduce, mitigate and prevent those losses.

“The question has to be too that we should not take a narrow view of where particularly we are, but since this is a new beginning, you may be the only asset, the only response that we have initially, in respect of these incidents in these remote communities.”

Minister Benn said the ministry aims to have continuous improvement at all levels of the disciplined services.

Meanwhile, graduates Clovis Calistro, Urel Pritchard and Shadrach Edwards received prizes for best student, best runner up and best drill, respectively. In March, four fire tenders valued $202.9 million were handed over to the GFS. The vehicles were dispatched to Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, Eccles, East Bank Demerara, another to West Demerara and to the Central Fire Station in Georgetown.

Budget 2021 saw $1.9 billion earmarked to enhance the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service. This accounts for the relocation of the Central Fire Station from the congested Stabroek Market area, the construction of a new fire station at Eccles, and the purchase of six water tenders and two ambulances.