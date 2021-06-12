GCSM donates face masks to Cuba

AS an expression of historic solidarity, the Guyana-Cuba Solidarity Movement (GCSM) recently donated over 100 boxes of face masks to Cuba as that country tightens COVID-19-related restrictions. President of GCSM, Halim Khan, said that Cuba is reporting 1,144 new infections on average each day.

“There have been 153,578 infections and 1,057 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began,” he noted.

Khan explained that Cuba has a population of 11 million and has so far administered at least 3,016,266 doses of COVID vaccines.

He said that, as of June 5, 2021, Cuba has placed restrictions on international travel and has increased the mandatory quarantine period from five days to one week.

“This and other COVID-19 protocols will likely stay in force through early July, although domestic restrictions at the provincial and municipal levels may be adjusted based on local case numbers,” Khan added.

Currently, Khan explained that Cuba is developing two COVID-19 vaccines (Soberana 02 and Abdala) which are presently in Phase 3 clinical trials with efficacy data expected in July 2021.

However, he said Cuba has suffered as a result of a worldwide shortage of available supplies of raw materials and primary packaging material for its pharmaceutical industry.

Khan explained that Soberana, or sovereign, is how Cuba baptised its top COVID-19 vaccine, which recently completed the last phase of clinical trials. The other shots called Abdala were named after a poem by independence hero José Martí, and Mambisa, the word for 19th Century insurrectionists in the fight against Spanish rule.

The GCSM President noted that Cuba hopes to produce 100 million doses of vaccines this year and is already in talks with potential buyers like Argentina and Mexico. It has even flagged the possibility of offering Soberana to tourists. And production can continue over the next few years to supply a likely need for booster shots.