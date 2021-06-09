Life-sentence convict among Lusignan Prison escapees

WHEN the Lusignan Prison authorities unlocked the facility on Tuesday, two prisoners were discovered missing from the quarantine section of the East Coast Demerara jail.

The inmates who are missing were identified as 26-year-old Andrew Chaung, who was admitted to the prison on April 20, 2021, on remand for breaking and entering and larceny. His last known address is Lot 73 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara; and 24-year-old Shazam Kalil, also known as “Boi” who was, in 2016, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend. According to Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot, on Tuesday about 07:30 hours during the unlocking of the Lusignan Prison (Quarantine Section), which was supervised by the duty officer and four other ranks, it was observed that two prisoners were unaccounted for during the checking of the tally.

The matter was immediately reported to the Officer-in-Charge, Lusignan Prison, David Shepherd, Superintendent of Prisons (ag) who immediately ordered a roll call to confirm the information and, upon conclusion, it was confirmed.

The Prison Director said that the Emergency Action Plan with respect to the escaping of inmates was immediately activated.

The director then informed Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and the Joint Services Heads, and said a Joint Patrol was established to search for the escapees.

The director is also advising the public that aiding and abetting of prison escapees is a criminal offence.

Kalil’s last known address is Lot 53 Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice.

He was found guilty of murdering Shazina Mohamed, 19, of Edinburgh Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice.

The woman was brutally stabbed about her body around 19:00 hrs on Saturday, January 17, 2015, outside the Yang Yi Chinese Restaurant in Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.