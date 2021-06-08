Brothers found not guilty of murder

PHILLIP and Fidel Williams were on Monday acquitted of the murder of Brazilian gold miner, Nandinho De Costa Souza, who was found with his throat slit in his Fish Creek, Cuyuni River camp in 2016.

The brothers were on trial before Justice Navindra Singh, at the Essequibo High Court.

A 12-member jury, on Monday, after deliberating for almost two hours, found the two men not guilty of the crime. The duo had denied that on February 9, 2016, at Fish Creek, they murdered Souza.

The State was represented by prosecutor Tiffini Lyken, while the brothers were represented by attorney-at-law Lachmi Dindayal.

In March 2021, the case was sent for retrial after a jury was unable to arrive at a verdict when the matter was being tried before Justice Gino Persaud, at the same court.

According to reports, Sousa, of Boa Vista, Brazil, was found next to a sluice box, and a quantity of gold was said to be missing. Souza, who owned two land dredges at Fish Creek, was reportedly last seen washing down the sluice box with one of the brothers.