News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Brothers found not guilty of murder
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Phillip Williams (right) and his brother, Fidel Williams
Phillip Williams (right) and his brother, Fidel Williams

PHILLIP and Fidel Williams were on Monday acquitted of the murder of Brazilian gold miner, Nandinho De Costa Souza, who was found with his throat slit in his Fish Creek, Cuyuni River camp in 2016.

The brothers were on trial before Justice Navindra Singh, at the Essequibo High Court.

A 12-member jury, on Monday, after deliberating for almost two hours, found the two men not guilty of the crime. The duo had denied that on February 9, 2016, at Fish Creek, they murdered Souza.

The State was represented by prosecutor Tiffini Lyken, while the brothers were represented by attorney-at-law Lachmi Dindayal.

In March 2021, the case was sent for retrial after a jury was unable to arrive at a verdict when the matter was being tried before Justice Gino Persaud, at the same court.

According to reports, Sousa, of Boa Vista, Brazil, was found next to a sluice box, and a quantity of gold was said to be missing. Souza, who owned two land dredges at Fish Creek, was reportedly last seen washing down the sluice box with one of the brothers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.