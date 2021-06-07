Flood-affected Pomeroon residents request planting materials, empolder works

RESIDENTS in the Lower and Upper Pomeroon River, who have been severely affected by the recent flooding, have asked the regional administration for planting materials, to raise the river embankment and for additional emplodering works to be done in their communities.

These requests were made on Wednesday during outreaches held by the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Devanand Ramdatt and team at Karawab, St Monica and Kabakaburi; Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva and team at Abrams Creek, Siriki and Jacklow and a team led by Prime Minister Representative, Arnold Adams, at Aberdeen, Hackney and Lilydale.

The teams met with residents at specific times during the day.

Ramdatt told the Guyana Chronicle that stagnated water is still on the land at Karawab and St Monica. He said while most of the floodwater has receded, there is evidence of stagnant water in several communities in the Pomeroon. He said during his meetings, residents and cash crop farmers requested planting materials, particularly seeds and fertilizers. They also asked for emplodering work to be done on farmlands.

According to Ramdatt, the regional administration have asked leaders to make submissions based on the impact of the flooding in their respective communities. The leaders have up to Friday to make those submissions, after which the regional administration will make several recommendations and requests to the relevant ministries.

Additionally, he said it was observed that many livestock farmers, who have suffered tremendous losses, were present at the meetings. The Guyana Livestock Development Association (GLDA) is currently gathering information from those farmers so that the necessary recommendations for assistance can be made on their behalf.

On the Essequibo Coast, there are no reports of flooding. However, due to the persistent rainfall, pumps remain in operation. Several mini-excavators are currently in various communities assisting with the clearing and desilting of drainage trenches. The regional officials, along with the overseers and D&I staff continue to monitor the rainy weather.

Meanwhile, remedial works are currently being done in the Dartmouth community.

A mini-excavator is being used to conduct cleaning works so as to lessen the likelihood of future flooding.

Over 10 pumps were put into operation to ensure that there is effective drainage on the coastland. A visit to the pump at Three Friends revealed that it was in operation and was pumping water. Residents and rice farmers said they are very thankful for the efforts being made by the regional administration. It was also noted that pumps are being repaired and serviced regularly to ensure that they can work effectively during the rainy season. The region has been experiencing flooding since May 25. St Monica, Karwab, and Kabakaburi were severely affected.

This newspaper was informed that water has receded from the rice lands in the region and in communities along the Essequibo Coast.

Thus far over 2000 food hampers were distributed in the Pomeroon River and Charity. Black tanks were also sent into the Pomeroon River so that residents can store and consume safe water.