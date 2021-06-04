News Archives
Political activist on $100,000 bail for sullying Min. Ramson’s character
GAVIN Matthews, of Charlotte Street, Lacytown, Georgetown, who was accused of spouting derogatory remarks on his “The Gavin Matthews Show” on Facebook about Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, Charles S. Ramson, was on Thursday, granted $100,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he made an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Matthews pleaded not guilty to the charge, which states that on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Georgetown, he, without legal or lawful justification or excuse, used a computer system to publish electronic data on Charles Ramson, with the intention to damage his reputation and corrupt public morals.
According to the prosecution, Matthews, on the day in question, allegedly aired a live video on Facebook, which contained dishonouring statements directed towards a group of political figures in Guyana, among them Mr. Ramson.

Minister Ramson claimed that on the day the video was aired, he watched it, and as he was listening to it, he became appalled when he heard detestable comments being made about himself by Matthews. The comments, the minister said, not only depicted him as a murderer, but a terrorist as well.
He said that even though the allegations are false, they have caused him substantial emotional distress, and succeeded in tarnishing his reputation. As a result, he was forced to report the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department, and Matthews was subsequently arrested and charged.
The matter has been adjourned until Thursday, June 10.

