$10M worth of cannabis unearthed at Corentyne backlands

THE Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), following a four-day operation, has unearthed 80 kilograms of cannabis valued $10 million, in a cane field at Goat Dam, Line Path, Corentyne.

According to CANU, the cannabis, which were discovered in 10 bulky parcels wrapped in transparent plastic, is believed to have been due for shipment to Suriname for resale. Three individuals seen walking from the cane field subsequently escaped.

Acting on information, a team of officers proceeded to the area at approximately 17:30 hours and carried out an almost two-hour long surveillance exercise in pursuit of persons said to have been transporting several bags of suspected narcotics.

During the exercise, the officers encountered the three individuals, who subsequently ran away.

“The officers did not pursue the individuals due to a canal separating the dam from the cane field. The officers searched the area where the men were seen, and noticed the 10 bulky parcels wrapped in transparent plastic.

“Upon examining the parcels, the officers noticed that the said parcels appeared to be cannabis,” CANU said.

According to the unit, the operation has been ongoing for the past four days and the team was commended for their patience and the professionalism displayed in seeing it through to the end.

“CANU, along with the GRA and police, will continue to carry out operations to stem the flow of narcotics across our borders and also to work with Community Police Groups in various communities to ensure that drug blocks do not become established,” CANU related.