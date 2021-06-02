News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over 15,000 flood-relief hampers distributed countrywide
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Flooding in Region Six (DPI photo)
Flooding in Region Six (DPI photo)

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has distributed more than 15,000 hampers to nine regions affected by flooding caused by torrential rainfall.
Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), CDC’s Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, said hampers will be distributed to those most in need, particularly those isolated because of the flood. “Approximately 7,000 in cleaning hampers and another 8,000 in food hampers… most of those hampers were given directly to the Regional Democratic Councils based on their assessment and identification of worst impacted areas. And they will now distribute to the various communities and the residents in the areas,” he said.
The CDC head said the hampers are only for persons who are severely impacted by the floods. “Where you have water accumulation in your home for a prolonged period or if your farms are severely affected and you depend on your farm for your daily living, those people will be given priority.
“We also have a policy especially if water accumulated over a long period to also give cleaning and sanitation hampers to help clean your homes and to help protect the area, to keep away insects, snakes, et cetera. And there is also bleach that can be used in the water to purify the water because a lot of the water at this time can become contaminated,” the Director-General said.
Over 1,000 hampers have been delivered to affected persons in Region Two and more than 800 hampers have been distributed in Region Five. Additionally, almost 4,000 hampers were sent to Regions Six, Nine and Ten.

CDC members of staff pack hampers to be distributed (DPI photo)

“We continue to pack hampers. As a matter of fact, we have a system where hampers are being packed almost on a 24-hour basis and those hampers will be dispatched and sent to the different regions, based on the impact assessment provided and the level of impact in the communities. So, we are packing both cleaning and food hampers to distribute to those regions,” Craig related.
The most affected regions are Regions Two, Six, Seven, Nine and Ten. There are already three shelters in Region Nine and two in Region Ten, at the Kwakwani Primary and Secondary schools.
“The worst affected, in terms of water level impact, is Region Ten, where you have, in the Kwakwani area, all those communities along the river:  Bamboo Landing, Lamp Island, water level there is six-feet and even more,” the Director-General said.
Craig said it is unlikely that there will be more severe floods, especially along the coastland, as there is no alert for above normal high tide.  He said the non-gravity drainage systems such as the kokers, pumps and sluices, must be maximised during this time, to ensure there is little to no flooding.
As the rainy season continues, the Director-General urged persons to be vigilant and to avoid the flood waters. Persons affected by flooding are asked to contact the CDC on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp). (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.