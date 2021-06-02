Better allocation of resources, enhanced impact assessment expected

–as CDC conducts aerial inspection of flood-affected regions

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC), with support from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Tuesday, conducted an aerial assessment of flooding in Regions Two, Three and Seven.

The team, led by Director-General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig, observed affected mining camps and households along the Cuyuni and Mazaruni Rivers.

Julian Cadogan, a volunteer with the CDC, provided Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping to help the commission understand how to strategically deploy resources, while Quincy Scotland provided technical support based on the impact of the flood in farming communities.

The GDF aircraft travelled approximately 80 miles from Timehri to both main rivers in Region Seven, where it was observed that villages such as Issano and Hororabo should be on high alert and remain vigilant. Miners and residents are being urged to move to higher ground to avoid being trapped in flood waters. It was observed that some trails have become impassable, posing a challenge.

Over in Regions Two and Three, farmlands and households remained inundated with varying levels of flood waters.

The team made a short stop at Karawab, Region Two, where residents disclosed that the water has receded. The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) recently distributed food hampers to residents who suffered damage to property and loss of crop in the village.

The CDC has activated its Volunteer Corps, which is assisting with the packing of hampers for distribution to residents in flood affected communities.

Shelters have been established at Tabatinga Sports Complex, Arapaima Primary School and Culvert City Nursery School, Region Nine, and Aroaima Nursery, Aroaima Primary Shelter and Kwakwani Primary, Region 10, to accommodate residents who are severely affected. Persons are urged to contact their Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC), RDCs and the CDC’s National Emergency Management System (NEMS) to report the impact of the floods.