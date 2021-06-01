More relief packages for flood-hit Region 10

PUBLIC Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill was on Monday in Region 10 as hampers were sent off to the affected communities from Central Kwakwani, where the flooding is worst, to the waterfront. Several boats from the various communities picked up the relief packages for distribution in their respective communities.

Region 10 officials also on Monday visited several communities in Linden affected by the flood, to get a first-hand understanding of the impact. They also distributed relief packages to those affected.

A team which was led by Regional Vice-Chairman Douglas Gittens, saw a number of councillors fanning out to areas that have been severely affected.

According to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the effort comes on the heels of the recent provision of hampers and other supplies by the Civil Defence Commission and the President in the wake of the initial response by councillors on the ground and the RDC’s appeals for same.

Minister Edghill also distributed hampers to residents who have been grappling with the flood for the past few days.

Meanwhile, Region 10 Chairman Deron Adams reported that vulnerable persons, such as elderly persons living with disabilities and pregnant women have been displaced from their respective homes and were taken to higher ground.

Over 30 families have been displaced from their respective homes.

The families are either seeking refuge at relatives residing in other parts of the community that have not been affected, or at the Kwakwani Primary School which has since been made a shelter.

Over the weekend, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips spearheaded a major multi-stakeholder outreach to several of the flooded communities along the Upper Berbice River in Region 10. In continuing his on-the-ground assessment of the nationwide flooding, the Head-of-State was able to get a first-hand look at challenges faced by flood victims in communities such as Lamp Island, Kwakwani, Bamboo Landing, Hururu Mission and Ladern’s Ville, which are some of the areas most affected by persistent rainfall.

During the outreach, President Ali was able to interact with the distraught residents, listening to the concerns of those whose homes and farmlands have been inundated over the past few days.

The President assured residents that his government working with all stakeholders, including the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), will ensure that food, water and health supplies are provided to those affected.

He explained that shelters will be set up at various government buildings to ensure that flood-affected residents have warm places to stay safe and secure until the floodwaters recede. President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of the Public Service, Sonia Parag; Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess and CDC Head, Lieutenant-Colonel Kester Craig and other officials.