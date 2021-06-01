Cannabis-stuffed chicken seized at police checkpoint

ELEVEN bulky parcels of cannabis stuffed in 11 frozen chickens were seized by the police during a routine stop-and-search exercise at 70 Km Police Checkpoint, Region Seven.

Reports indicate that the items were seized in motor lorry GZZ 3698 which was driven by a 46-year-old resident of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara. The driver was transporting 12 passengers at the time.

Police said that the cooler belonging to one of the passengers — a 40-year-old shop owner of Best Village, West Coast Demerara — was searched, and 11 frozen chickens which contained 11 bulky parcels wrapped in plastic and foil wraps were found; all are suspected to be cannabis.

The shop owner was told of the offence, arrested and cautioned, during which she responded: “Officer I buy this weed from a girl to go and sell.”

The suspected cannabis, along with the suspect was escorted to the Bartica Police Station where the cannabis was weighed in her presence and amounted to 565 grams.

The cannabis was lodged and the suspect is in custody as the probe continues.