Children escape death after car slams into shed
The car that was involved in the accident
A FAMILY is thankful to God that their three children are alive after a car slammed into a shed under which they were relaxing in a hammock. A shaken Feroze Khan of Number 50 Village recalled hearing a loud sound before jumping into rescue mode.  “I hear the loud sound and meh just run and grab them and rush inside. God knows what would ah happen to them if meh didn’t reach them cause seconds later the shed tumbled down,” he said.

According to information received, at approximately 19:00 hrs on Sunday, a car driven by Varsha Gurahoo, 25, was heading East and while navigating the Number 49 turn, swerved from two pedestrians who were walking in her lane. In the process, her vehicle skidded on the wet parapet and toppled, hitting the electric wires and dismantling a shed belonging to the Khans’ before finally landing on the roadside drain and facing the opposite direction.

“All I see is she coming around the turn and heard screech! Brakes! Next thing the car end up on the grass and start topple. The car lash down the shed and I see the GPL wire start spark and the car bounce back and land upside down in the trench facing New Amsterdam side,” an eyewitness related. The eyewitness said when the GPL wire and shed came crashing down, he and a friend ran to the scene and assisted in taking the injured woman out of the vehicle.

“When we pull she out she said that a boy was in the car but we search the car and trench and nah find nothing but she sister come and say the boy ok she didn’t collect he as yet that he deh at 50 Village,” the eyewitness told this publication.The injured woman was taken out of the wreckage and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was admitted. Her condition is said to be serious.

Staff Reporter

