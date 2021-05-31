1000 hampers distributed to flood-affected Pomeroon residents

REGION Two officials, on Sunday, distributed over 1000 food hampers to flood-affected residents in the Pomeroon River. Flood-relief packages were offered to residents who were severely affected by flooding and high tides since May 25, 2021. Food hampers will also be provided to those affected at the Charity squatting area.

The team of regional officials comprised Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva; Regional Executive officer (REO), Devanand Ramdatt; Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Odit; Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh; and Prime Minister Representative, Arnold Adams.

The distribution commenced early Sunday morning in the affected areas in the Upper and Lower Pomeroon River. Two truckloads of flood-relief packages were sent to the Regional Democratic Council by the Ministry of Local Government in collaboration with the Community Development Council (CDC).

Meanwhile, according to REO Ramdatt, the region continues to monitor the situation and necessary interventions are being made. Sluices and pumps along the coast are also operable. He said that the entire Pomeroon River is inundated and the community of Karawab was most affected. The water level in some villages is four feet high.

“It’s a challenge we are facing in this region. We aim to reach out to residents to get a first-hand information of what is happening on the ground. Already, 1000 food hampers were distributed in the Pomeroon. We have to distribute to Charity squatting area and also in the Amazon area at Charity,” Ramdatt said.

He said the weather pattern is unprecedented, and as such, teamwork is important. Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, said the Regional Health Services will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that no one is affected by water-borne diseases.

The region is currently sensitising those affected by the floods to ensure that they practise good hygiene. Dr Singh advised flood-affected residents to ensure that they have a bucket with bleach water at the front of their doors before they enter their houses.

He also said that Environmental Health Officers will visit the area to conduct assessments and there is no shortage of drugs in Region Two. Persons can visit their closest health centre to access ointments in case they are suffering from any rash or skin infection due to the floodwater.

Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Oodit, also said that staff members are on the ground ensuring that proper drainage is provided in communities. He said emergency works were conducted at Perth and Hampton Court to clear the outfalls there and rice lands are currently being monitored. The region had experienced high-intensity rainfall from May 25, resulting in acres of farmlands in the Pomeroon being flooded. Over 600 cash crop farmers were affected and the homes of several were inundated.

Beneficiaries of flood-relief packages expressed gratitude to the regional administration for the timely intervention. One resident, Leonard Williams, said he is thankful for the hamper, pointing out that due to the flooding, his family had to remain indoor and cannot leave their home.

Williams’ 10-acre farm is under floodwater.