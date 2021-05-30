‘You will never be invisible’ – Councilwoman Adams tells US-based Guyanese

…as Liberty Ave. is officially co-named ‘Little Guyana’

GUYANESE living in the United States of America will always have a seat at the table, according to Councilwoman of New York City, Adrienne Adams. She gave this assurance on Saturday, as Liberty Avenue was officially co-named ‘Little Guyana.’

Over the past decades, the notable avenue has been heavily populated with Guyanese from all walks of life who have contributed to the overall development of the City’s 28th District.

“…a place that I call the Great 28, and that’s because you’ve made it great,” Adams told those present at the simple unveiling ceremony.

She said that the co-naming of the avenue seeks to honour the achievements of the Guyanese-American community, which continues to make indelible contributions to the United States (US), particularly in the Richmond Hill area.

She recognised that Guyanese immigrants have left their mark not only culturally, but economically as well. “We have families that thrive here; that are proud,” Councilwoman Adams posited. She also lauded the spirit of volunteerism that continue to permeate throughout the Guyanese-American community.

Further, Adams assured the Guyanese of New York that, “You will never be invisible; you will always have a seat at the table.”

The Councilwoman said that the official co-naming of Little Guyana is merely a token of America’s appreciation for everything that Guyanese immigrants have done to add to the development of the country.

“It will be installed as a reminder of the accomplishments and long legacy of community building that our families have contributed,” Adams said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Gregory Meeks, who Chairs the US Congress’ Foreign Relations Committee. In delivering brief, but heartening remarks, Meeks said that the presence of Guyanese in Queens has made New York City a better place.

“The United States is a better place because of you,” Meeks told the residents. He further assured that “America would not be America today” without the contributions of Guyanese immigrants who continue to be a vibrant component of the Richmond Hill area.

Also present at the unveiling of the ‘Little Guyana’ signage was Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, who conveyed the best wishes of President Irfaan Ali. Persaud said that the installation of the ‘Little Guyana’ signage was a momentous occasion which was appropriately timed just days after Guyana celebrated its 55th Independence Anniversary. He said that the ceremony gives important recognition to Guyana and the thousands of Guyanese who have made the United States their home.

Persaud, a former minister of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government, charged the Guyanese diaspora in the US to ensure that ‘Little Guyana’ is able to live up “to what people expect of Guyana.” He urged that the signage be a constant reminder of their homeland and the importance of their participation in building a thriving South American nation.

“Think about what you can do for our country,” Persaud encouraged.

He reminded that currently, Guyana is on a path to transformational modernisation and development, and that the PPP/C government is working to enable the Guyanese diaspora to take up a key role in contributing to the country’s advancement.

Persaud referenced the role of overseas-based Guyanese in ensuring that Guyana maintains its electoral integrity. “[The] diaspora was at the forefront in fighting for democracy,” the Foreign Secretary said.

He maintained that “Without democracy, we could not be talking about the plans we have and the transformation taking place.” Persaud encouraged the Guyanese in New York to think more about Guyana and keep the Golden Arrowhead very much high. “…and be proud that the decision-makers are recognising you and our community,” he concluded.

Also present at the ceremony was Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and Mayor of New York City, Bill De Blasio, who did the unveiling of the ‘Little Guyana’ sign.