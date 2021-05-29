Minister Croal leads flood assessment team in Mabaruma

HOUSING and Water Minister, Collin Croal, and a team from the Ministry of Agriculture, on Friday, engaged Programme Heads of the Mabaruma Sub-district as they commenced a two-day assessment of the flood situation there.

Croal also holds Parliamentary Responsibility for Region One.

The visiting team includes senior staff of the Guyana Livestock Development Association, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, the National Research and Extension Institute and members of the Guyana Defence Force and Police Force.

Also present at the briefing are Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, and Shem Cuffy, Deputy Regional Executive Officer.

The regional officials in their brief noted that a total of 19 communities in the sub-region are affected by flooding while several poultry and cash crop farmers have suffered losses.

The flooding is caused by heavy rainfall and the recent high tide.

Already several communities have been visited by health officials and other technical regional officers to assess and find possible solutions.

The minister and team will be visiting several communities throughout the day.

Residents of several communities in the Mabaruma sub-district were allowed to engage Minister Croal, and a team from the Ministry of Agriculture visited flood-affected areas.

The team visited the communities of Wauna, Tobago, Hosororo and Barabina Kumaka Waterfront.

Commitments were made to ease the effects felt by residents of these communities.

At Barabina, residents complained of having to wade through floodwaters to get to work. In response, they were promised rain boots, while in the long-term the drainage system in the community will be looked at.

Additionally, some works to clear drainage canals have commenced in several communities.