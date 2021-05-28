News Archives
Foreign nationals remanded for ‘cocaine on plane’  
Salem Nobrega De Alencar and Andre Pereira at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court. (Photo courtesy of Fresh Studio) 
BRAZILIANS Salem Nobrega De Alencar, 64, and Andre Pereira, 30, were both remanded to prison when they appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
They were both charged with trafficking narcotics and illegal entry. The men appeared virtually before Magistrate Alex Moore.
On Thursday, May 20, moments after 14:00 hours, a foreign-registered four-seater Bonanza Beechcraft made an emergency landing at an area identified as Loam Pit, along the road that is being constructed to link Orealla and Kwakwani. The Guyana Chronicle was told that residents who went to the scene after the crash, advised the two male occupants of the aircraft to remain at the site. However, the pilot and the occupant, who were both identified as Brazilian nationals, made their way into the village under the guise of seeking accommodation and fuel.
Reports are that the crew members claimed that they were on their way to Suriname to deliver a shipment of magnesium.
Inspection of the aircraft found 453 packs containing one kilogram of cocaine each, amounting to almost 1,000 pounds. The batch of drugs was seized, as well as two GPS devices, a radio system, three smartphones, and two Brazilian identification cards. The duo is expected to make another court appearance on June 22.

