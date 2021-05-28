Administration of second dose of Sputnik V vaccine postponed

–due to delayed shipment

THE Ministry of Health has announced that it is deferring the administration of the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, following a delay in the shipment of the Russian made vaccines.

The ministry, in a statement on Thursday, said second doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines continue to be administered across the country.

“Those persons who are due to receive their second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are being urged to come forward to take their jabs as scheduled in their vaccination cards,” the Health Ministry said. Individuals scheduled to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between June 1 and 30, are also urged to come forward now.

When the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered, it is recommended that the second dose be administered eight to 12 weeks after.

Persons who are due to receive their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, are advised that this vaccine can be taken between four and 12 weeks.

The ministry said those persons whose scheduled time is up for the second dose of this vaccine, can wait for up to an additional eight weeks. It is expected that the second doses will arrive in Guyana shortly. The ministry assured individuals that no one will receive their second dose later than the recommended time

The Ministry of Health continues to administer the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccines at vaccination centres countrywide.