Fighting Non-communicable Diseases

SEVENTY-ONE per cent of global deaths are the result of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This disturbing statistic as made known by the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that people can live healthier and longer lives. According to its April 2021 Fact Sheet, NCDs kill 41 million people each year. The four diseases accounting for 80 per cent of the deaths are cardiovascular (heart), killing 17.9 million people annually; cancer (9.3 million); respiratory (such as pneumonia, tuberculosis and bronchitis) which is responsible for 4.1 million and diabetes 1.5 million.

Though recent reports said that Guyanese are living longer and this fact also requires improving or facilitating institutions to suit this demographic, the elderly also bring with them their own form of NCDS such as high or low blood pressure, arthritis, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and dementia, which will require unique treatment plans. Government may also find it useful dealing with NCDs both from a preventive and curative/management standpoint. Where some diseases are preventable, based on lifestyle choices such as eating healthy and exercising, public education and other forms of up-front incentives could serve as worthy investments in the people.

Ours is a society where reservation or disinterest exists, seeing a doctor unless very sick. It is not uncommon when one is feeling unwell to tie one’s head, put a leaf in the head tie, sap the forehead with Limacol or methylated spirits, drink a panadol, some bush tea or Epsom salt, thinking that the symptoms and cause will go away.

Periodic visits to a doctor could lead to early detection, diagnosis, and management of what the illness might be. Persons are walking around with heart issues, abnormal cholesterol and blood pressure, overweight or obese, and cancer, which when unattended can carry dire consequences. Impressing on society the importance of these examinations as a means of knowing, and the fact that early detection can save lives, can never be over-emphasised.

Alcohol abuse can lead to NCDs which is a major problem in our society. Alcoholism can lead to cirrhosis of the liver. Abuse of prescription medications and other substances such as heroin and cocaine are also considered NCDs. These are mental issues that require specific planning, treatment and diversion of resources. They also lead to other socio-economic spin-offs. Abuse takes place in the home, families are torn apart, children end up on the streets–and sometimes being abused themselves–or in foster care and teenage pregnancy.

With the cultivating preference for imported foods, the majority of which are over-processed and of cheap quality, it is important that recognition be given to the consequences their consumption could bring. Processed foods lose some of their nutritional value, are high in sodium (cause of hypertension) and sugar/fructose (cause of diabetes). These foods also carry other additives that have proven to be unhealthy.

NCDs do not only affect the individual, it also affects the family and communities as a whole. They also put pressure on the society to manage them, in that expenses are incurred by the state to provide care and the disease(s) could compromise the ability of persons to lead fully active and productive lives. It is being advised by WHO that NCDs can be chronic/long duration and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors. Combating these however is doable.

Going by the fact sheet “detection, screening and treatment … as well as palliative care, are key components of the response….” These could include health and lifestyle changes such as exercise, healthy diets and having frequent checks with your doctors as mentioned. Society could also be well served with the involvement of the public health department and other stakeholders in preventative medical care.