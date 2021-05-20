Close to $1B in contracts signed to boost ‘agri’ sector

SIX agencies that fall under the Ministry of Agriculture, on Wednesday, signed 16 contracts totaling $975,170,707 for the execution of works and the supply of goods and services.

During the signing of the contracts which took place in the ministry’s boardroom, subject minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, urged the contractors to ensure that the works that have been contracted to them are executed in a timely manner and in keeping with the specifications outlined in the various contracts.

“We depend on you, we are trying to enhance your business but at the same time we at the ministry are looking for these works to be done in a way that everyone is satisfied,” Minister Mustapha said adding: “I will expect that you will carry out this work and ensure that the necessary steps are taken and that the work is completed in the terms that you signed the contract, in the duration of the time, taking into consideration the specification.”

Further, Minister Mustapha stated that the contracts were a part of the government’s plans to enhance the agriculture sector and would see the ministry’s work programme for the year 2021 being further advanced.

“Over the last two months, the Ministry of Agriculture, with its various agencies, signed a number of contracts and we are continuing the process this afternoon because we want to deliver to the Guyanese people goods and services that would enhance their lives,” he added.

The minister further lamented that contractors must ensure that all works and services are executed and delivered according to the contract specification.

“We depend on you to help us execute our programmes so that we can create the necessary facilities so that we can enhance the agriculture sector in our country,” he said, before reiterating the need for the deadlines and specifications to be met.

“We need these works to be completed on time. We need these works to be done in a way that all the necessary specifications and regulations that are in the contract [are met],” he emphasised.

Eight of the sixteen contracts were signed for works to be done at the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) while the others entail the procurement of a new SUV for the hydromet office and other works at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and the Hope Coconut Industries Limited.

The contracts will also see the provision of geotextile tube along the foreshore at Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara, and a new drainage sluice constructed at New Friendship, Wakenaam.

The contracts signed were as follows:

* Installation of revetment at Endeavour, Canal #2 to the tune of $18.7M, awarded to RN Construction.

* Rehabilitation of union sluice at MMA-ADA Region #5 to the tune of $79.4M, awarded to Kascon Engineering Services.

* Rehabilitation of a sluice at Lima, Essequibo Coast to the tune of $57.7M, awarded to Samaroo Investments

* Rehabilitation of drainage structure at Henrietta, Leguan, to the tune of $61.7M, awarded to Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Inc.

* Construction of new drainage sluice at New Friendship, Wakenaam to the tune of $143.3M which was awarded to Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Inc.

* Rehabilitation of EDWC Guest House at Land of Canaan to the tune of $25.9M which was awarded to Z&H Investments Inc.

* Supply of cutter edge dredge to the NDIA to the tune of $497.4M, awarded to S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies.

* Fabrication and installation of stainless steel door at Young Street, Georgetown sluice to the tune of $12.7M, awarded to General Engineering Supplies and Services Inc.

* Supply and delivery of one 30-seater bus for the Guyana School of Agriculture to the tune of $17.2M, awarded to Beharry Automotive Ltd.

* Supply and delivery and testing of new SUV for Hydromet to the tune of $6.9M, awarded to Massy Motors (Guyana) Ltd.

* Supply and delivery of lab equipment and accessories for NAREI to the tune of $9.8M, awarded to MS Trading.

* Execution of Topographic Surveys along Taymouth Manor to Anna Regina, Ogle to Kitty and Enmore to Annadale to the tune of $8.7M, awarded to Baileys and Associates.

* Installation of geotextile tube along the foreshore at Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara to the tune of $10M, awarded to S&K Construction and Consultancy Services and General Supplies.

* Supply, delivery and testing of new enclosure canter truck for Hope Coconut Industries Ltd. to the tune of $9.6M, awarded to Ideal Auto Inc.

* Supply, delivery and testing of Tractor and Implements for Hope Coconut Industries Ltd. to the tune of $10.4M, awarded to General Equipment Guyana Inc.

* The construction of a chain link fence at Plantation Hope Estate to the tune of $4.9M, awarded to R. Persid Construction.