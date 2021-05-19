Diaspora Unit, UG exploring ways to collaborate

–to help sustain tertiary education in Guyana

By Frederick Halley

THE Diaspora Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and International Cooperation and the University of Guyana are discussing areas in which they can collaborate to support tertiary education in Guyana. In an introductory meeting with diaspora organisations in Toronto, Canada, held via Zoom last Saturday, recently-appointed head of the unit, Rosalind Rasul disclosed that during a conversation with UG Vice-Chancellor, Dr Paloma Mohamed-Martin, the two discussed ways in which they can tap into the resources of the more than 50,000 UG alumni around the world, as well as bring them back home to Guyana.

According to Rasul, the expected collaboration will metamorphosise the entire tertiary level education, because “we can now offer, through engagements with various diaspora groups and various universities, new degree and diploma programmes that are offering studies in areas that are of interest to Guyana. These include science, research in oil and gas, marketing, international relations, economics and civil engineering.”

As regards the courses, where Guyana needs to develop but unfortunately the population is not endowed with the level of knowledge, Rasul said, “When we have that sort of interaction as we are having now, it brings the groups together so that you can talk, you can plan, and you can influence what’s happening in Guyana, and then you can also help with national development.” She said, “We came up with areas in which we can collaborate to help the University of Guyana; we are doing it for sports, for philanthropy and tourism, because one of the Georgia groups told me that they are interested in business tourism, apart from leisure tourism. They expressed concerns about having to come to Guyana and register their business, and all the challenges they encounter.” She pointed out that the Georgia groups also gave the Unit some recommendations as to some of the ways they can assist in resolving the problems. “And so, these sort of engagements have been so very productive, that we want to have more of it,” Rasul said, adding: “Of course, you will appreciate that different groups have different complexities, and different issues.”

She promised to have scheduled meetings with different groups in Canada.

NOT THE LAST

“This is not the first nor the last,” she said. “We are literally going to set up a timetable as we go around the globe to different regions to have these meetings at inter-group levels; the one-on-one level, and also at the global level, as, already, groups have been asking to meet other diaspora groups from other countries.”

Directing her remarks specifically to the Canadian Diaspora Group, the Diaspora Unit head pointed out that her entity has been doing extensive work since she was appointed to the position last month, and this includes laying the foundation and understanding the groups.

“That guides us in our work programmes, and we want to let you know that we are ready; we are open to work with you to know what your interests are. We want to know how can we better the relationship, and what are some of your suggestions to have effective engagements, and project initiatives that work toward the development of Guyana, the country itself, and the people here,” she said.

“I do know that we are a fast-moving country now; we’ve got a budding oil-and- gas sector, and there is so much that can be achieved and can be done, if the Guyanese in the diaspora and the homeland work together and pool their various resources. Think of how amazing Guyana’s development will be,” she added.

Rasul boasted that in just a few engagements with groups in the Caribbean, “We have already got about 20 to 30 projects already earmarked, and this is just coming from the first meeting.” Regarding concerns mainly in the area of trade, Rasul said, “We have got meetings set up with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Go-Invest. We are not just going to be the face; we are going to bring the groups together, so that you yourself can engage the officials from these entities. We want them to hear from you directly; how you are affected. And we want them to understand the complexities, and go back and make the changes that are easier for you to do the things that you want to do at the end of the day.” The meeting, which was a forerunner to the upcoming inaugural Virtual Diaspora Conference scheduled for Saturday, was held under the auspices of the Guyana Consulate, Toronto and its Consular staff, including Consul General (acting) Gerald Whyte, while Executive Secretary Nutana Singh served as the moderator.