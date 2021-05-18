Family in disbelief after nine-year-old’s tragic death

THE family of nine-year-old, Enam Holder, whose life was tragically cut short on Sunday when he was crushed by a garbage truck, is still struggling to come to grips with his passing.

The lad’s father, Nigel Holder who spoke to the Guyana Chronicle on Monday evening, related that the accident occurred at Church Street, Section ‘C’ Field, Sophia, while his son was making his way home.

According to the man, he received the message about the accident shortly after his son left his side to return home.

“Yesterday me and my son was in the shop along with his mother and he left to go with his sister to do something and on his way home he reach up with an accident with the truck,” the grieving man said, adding:

“While I was going home I receive the message that my son get smash up. The truck just smash his head and that’s all I know.”

The Guyana Chronicle was unable to speak to the lad’s mother, Roxxane Holder, as she was inconsolable and in and out of consciousness.

According to a police report, the garbage truck which was picking up garbage was proceeding east along the roadway when the driver stopped in the vicinity of a heap of mud, which was on the southern side of the said road. He exited to assist his porter to load the garbage onto the truck.

He then re-entered the truck and while driving off, the lad who was proceeding in the same direction, tried to pass the truck on the southern side and rode onto the mud before losing control of his bicycle.

The boy fell onto the road surface under the garbage truck, and as a result, the right side rear wheel ran over his head.

The police said Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene. The body was then taken to the Lyken Funeral Home Mortuary to await a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the motor lorry driver showed a 0.00 reading. He remains in custody, assisting the police with further investigations.

According to the police, a notice of intended prosecution was prepared and served.

The young lad was described as a pleasant and loving individual. He leaves behind his parents and three siblings.