Is your interest in children?

THE Protection of Children Act (2009) states that when adults make decisions on behalf of children, they should always be in the children’s ‘best interests. ‘ The psychological and physical welfare of the child comes first. Some estranged parents who did not raise their children for one reason or another, may suddenly appear in the child’s life and expect an instant relationship.

Children have a sense of loyalty to the person or people who raise them, especially if there is a strong bond and connection. They cannot simply flip their affections from one person to the next. Even if it is their biological parent, they will need time to gradually get to know the person before any bonding may occur. Forcing a child to live with someone against their will or expecting a child to show affection to a biological parent who he/she does not know is not in the child’s ‘best interest,’ but in the interest of the parent.

Decisions made on behalf of a child should include their health and safety; their educational advancement and developmental needs and the views of children themselves. Most children can make valuable contributions to decisions that concern them, and one of the articles in the ‘Convention on Rights of the Child’ states that their voices must be heard. Children over the age of 12 must be allowed to express their opinions, and if they are able, younger children can participate also, as long as they understand the proceedings. When her mother’s boyfriend sexually molested 10-year-old Hannah, she was placed in the care of her aunt, where she settled down and began, in a small way, to heal from her ordeal. The perpetrator fled but was seen in several places, including in her mother’s home, so the child could not return there. A year passed before it became clear that the mother had moved on from that relationship; she had a new man in her life and wanted her daughter back home.

It was evident that the child also missed her mother: when the two spent time together at the aunt’s home, it was hard for them to part.

A decision needed to be made after some evaluation. Should the child remain with the aunt or be reunified with the mother? Child Protection Officers must conclude this case in the best interest of the child. Resolving issues in a child’s best interest is not always a clear-cut and easy procedure. There are many contributing factors in each case, some of them are unseen; yet a judgement must be made that can affect a child’s future negatively or positively. It is a significant responsibility.

The Protection of Children Act (2009) came into law to help vulnerable children receive protection through governmental entities such as the Childcare and Protection Agency and the law courts. Children are unprotected on many levels in several various circumstances, so that working in their ‘best interest’ can be a struggle for every-day parents. Although support is available through The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, many parents do not seek assistance.

Instead of making their children a priority, they are busy hustling to feed them and keep a roof over their heads. Some adults allow their relationship/romantic issues to take over their lives. The ‘interests’ of their children are permanently on the back burner. A husband who had his ‘sweet woman’ in the car whilst collecting his 12-year-old son from school, told the child not to tell his mother. He explained to the confused adolescent, ‘When you get big, you will understand, a man needs a special friend, well she is my special friend – just don’t tell your mother, you hear?’.

Expecting children to keep sordid secrets is not in their best interests. It creates disrespect for the adult and teaches the child that deception is acceptable. The child becomes a co-conspirator to the deed and carries around an unnecessary burden of guilt.

In some situations, children have to learn strategies to protect themselves from their parents – if they are old enough and wise enough to realise that their parents have problems. Where adults show undue reliance on a child or confide in a child as if he/she is an adult, the roles become reversed; it is the child who should be confiding in and relying upon the adult. Adults are responsible for protecting children and working in their best interest.

It is customary for people to say and do all types of things in front of small children. They believe that children do not understand or are too young to discern the true meaning of words or situations. However, children are being affected daily by all that is done and said around them. Words, deeds and events are moulding their minds. Are you working in the best interest of your child?

‘In the best interest of a child’ has wide-reaching implications. It could mean a grandmother is granted child custody over the biological father of a child or a mother decides to move from a dysfunctional relationship to a place of peace and tranquility. Children are in the hands of adults who must guide, protect and direct them with love and with their best interests at heart.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child, call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com

