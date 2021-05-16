‘Nationwide clean-up’ for 55th independence anniversary

WITH the intention to pursue vigorous physical enhancement of communities as part of the Ministry of Public Works Independence Programme, a stakeholder consultation on Friday last resulted in mutual agreement of a ‘nationwide clean-up’, beyond the norm, in preparation for Guyana’s 55th independence anniversary celebrations.

The Ministry of Public Works in a press release noted that participants of the virtual stakeholders’ meeting were informed that the intention is to seek the participation of local authorities, private-sector bodies, religious organisations, non-governmental organisations, and citizens in general, to improve the aesthetics of communities.

Some of the proposals that were endorsed to do so include, but are not limited to, cleaning of parapets and drains; cleaning of shorelines, sea and river defences; flagging and decorating of light poles; erection of motivational banners, painting of community bridges; cleaning and painting of community open spaces; painting of pedestrian crossings; enhancement of bus stops and surroundings.

The discussion also resulted in the emergence of novel ideas which include a ‘Best Village’ competition and the erection of decorative frames nationwide, so that persons can take ‘selfies’ to showcase Guyana’s independence on various social media platforms. Bumper stickers, which are already produced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Communications Taskforce, with messages of patriotism will also be encouraged.

The press release stated that stakeholders raised the concern of maintenance during the consultation, and emphasised aggressive public education and enforcement by statutory bodies. It also noted that the ministry’s road and sea defence maintenance programmes will be engaging small contractors in the clean-up exercise.

Communities and organisations are encouraged to engage the ministry to be a part of the programme and persons who are interested in being part of this initiative can contact the Ministry of Public Works for more information on 231-8127 or 231-8128.