‘Operate with the highest ethical standards’

–PM charges Texila University graduands

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips on Friday urged 115 graduands of the Texila American University (TAU) to serve with the highest ethical standards, and to become leaders within the medical profession.

He made these statements during the feature remarks at the university’s eighth graduation ceremony, which was held virtually.

“Uphold the tenets of your Hippocratic Oath by operating with the highest ethical standards of your profession; build on your skill and character with honour and discipline… Be the medical professional who exhibits trust, confidentiality and honesty at all times,” he charged.

At the event, 30 persons graduated with degrees in Medicine, 51 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, and 32 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.

Prime Minister Phillips urged the graduands to be the agents of change in the working world, and encouraged them not to be disheartened by the challenging realities of their professions. “You will be challenged with burdensome work, long hours, and huge responsibilities, and, if left unchecked, your diligence can lead to stress and burnout,” the PM said, adding: “Let not the realities be a downer of this shining moment; think of ways that your leadership can be transformative in your profession. Make changes in the lives of your colleagues and patients, and even in your environment.”

The senior government official noted that Guyana stands to benefit from the new batch of medical professionals, as the government seeks to enhance the health of all its citizens.

Meanwhile, Chancellor of TAU, Saju Bhaskar told the graduands that service is a part of their civic duty.

“You have made your community proud, and will be sharing your part in building the nation’s health as physicians, nurses and public health specialists.”

Recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Best Graduating Student in the College of Medicine, Cecilia Gadaga, said that she was thankful for her family, who supported her throughout her academic journey. Gadaga, who conducted her clinical rotations in the USA, also said that she is grateful to have been able to do so, considering the many challenges presented by COVID-19.

“This journey has brought a lot of uncertainty, and at times exhaustion, but these are the times that define the core of our career,” Gadaga said, adding: “When COVID hit, I was just beginning my rotations. With my family standing behind me, and mentors provided by Texila to guide me along the way, I was able to continue my rotations during this testing time. It is very good to know that I came out on the other side, and I am very proud of myself.”

At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, Prime Minister Phillips was presented with a plaque of appreciation on behalf of the Texila American University by Director of Operations Jesvin Pradeep Kumar at his office. Also present during the presentation was Director – Recruitment/ Public Relations, Sreebalakumar. (DPI)