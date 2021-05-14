Two men lose battle with COVID-19

–186 new COVID-19 cases recorded

THE Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, recorded two more COVID-19 deaths for the month of May, 2021, pushing the death toll for this month to 32, and the overall number of deaths to 333. The latest fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health, are two men, ages 55 and 64, from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who succumbed to the virus while receiving treatment at a local health facility.

Meanwhile, 186 new cases of COVID-19 were, on Wednesday, recorded from 1,364 tests carried out for May 12, 2021.

Of these, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) recorded 28; Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 86; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), seven; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 25; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 21; Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), 16, and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), three. The group of newly infected persons consists 94 males and 92 females. Currently, there are 12 persons within the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 111 in institutional isolation, 1,696 isolated at home, and eight in institutional quarantine.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 14,845 cases of COVID-19 since the discovery of the deadly virus in Guyana. Of that number, 1,827 are currently active; and of the 12,693 recoveries, 142 were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six-feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister of Health has also urged persons 18 years and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine, to immunise themselves against the deadly virus.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.