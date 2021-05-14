Long-standing public servant ‘Vic’ Persaud dies

–remembered by President Ali as an ‘institution’ in the country’s Public Service

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, paid homage to veteran public servant, Eshwar Vevakanand Persaud, fondly known as ‘Vic’.

Persaud, who succumbed on Thursday, provided over 60 unbroken years of exemplary public service as an Accountant, Foreign Service Officer and Chief of Protocol and Adviser on Protocol Affairs at the Office of the President.

Persaud had the distinction of providing protocol services to all of Guyana’s Executive Presidents: Mr Forbes Burnham; Mr Desmond Hoyte; Dr Cheddi Jagan; Mr Samuel Hinds; Mrs Janet Jagan; Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Mr Donald Ramotar; Mr David Granger and most recently, President Ali.

Ali hailed Persaud as a model public servant, and an ‘institution’ within the country’s Public Service, who embodied the finest attributes of professionalism. He highlighted his wit, charm, grace, sophistication, courtesy, excellence and efficiency as the hallmarks of his exemplary service.

“Guyana has lost an outstanding public servant, and the Office of the President has lost one of its most beloved and respected stalwarts,” the President said, adding: “On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, and on my own behalf and that of my family, I extend heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Carol, his children and relatives.”