News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
CANU intercepts $18.6M in cannabis at Corriverton
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
WANTED: Omesh Lakeram
WANTED: Omesh Lakeram

THE Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has issued a wanted bulletin for 47-year-old Omesh Lakeram in connection with the discovery of 94 kilograms of cannabis valued over $18.6 million, at Number 68 Village, Corriverton, Berbice. According to CANU, prior to intercepting the narcotics, officers had a certain location in the

The 94kg of cannabis that were seized by CANU at Corriverton early Tuesday morning

village under surveillance for a number of days. Things became rather interesting at around 04:00 hours on Tuesday when they observed four individuals with flashlights walking through a track not too far from where they were positioned. Their interest would peak even more when they observed two lights on a vessel off the shoreline. And as the individuals drew closer, the CANU men came out of hiding, identified themselves, and called out to the men to stop.
At that, CANU said, the men dropped whatever it was they were carrying and took off in a mighty hurry, each going in a different direction. The CANU men made a valiant attempt to pursue the suspects, but due to safety concerns, they decided to discontinue the chase.
On returning to the spot where the items were ditched, the CANU officials discovered four bags with several parcels inside of them, which, when taken to CANU headquarters and processed, were found to be a total of 80 parcels of ‘ganja’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.