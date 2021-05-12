CANU intercepts $18.6M in cannabis at Corriverton

THE Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has issued a wanted bulletin for 47-year-old Omesh Lakeram in connection with the discovery of 94 kilograms of cannabis valued over $18.6 million, at Number 68 Village, Corriverton, Berbice. According to CANU, prior to intercepting the narcotics, officers had a certain location in the

village under surveillance for a number of days. Things became rather interesting at around 04:00 hours on Tuesday when they observed four individuals with flashlights walking through a track not too far from where they were positioned. Their interest would peak even more when they observed two lights on a vessel off the shoreline. And as the individuals drew closer, the CANU men came out of hiding, identified themselves, and called out to the men to stop.

At that, CANU said, the men dropped whatever it was they were carrying and took off in a mighty hurry, each going in a different direction. The CANU men made a valiant attempt to pursue the suspects, but due to safety concerns, they decided to discontinue the chase.

On returning to the spot where the items were ditched, the CANU officials discovered four bags with several parcels inside of them, which, when taken to CANU headquarters and processed, were found to be a total of 80 parcels of ‘ganja’.