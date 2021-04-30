Task Force cracks down on COVID-19 breaches

–worshippers, bars and popular promoter ‘feel the heat’

THE National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) continued to crackdown on persons who breached the gazetted COVID-19 guidelines, which are meant to keep all people safe during the pandemic, by charging worshippers and a popular promoter, and suspending three businesses.

According to the police, popular Linden promoter, Aubrey “Shanghai” Major was charged with a breach of “restriction on social activities”, after he allegedly hosted a party at his Central Amelia’s Ward residence on Sunday last. This newspaper was informed that “Shanghai” did not appear in court on Thursday, and as such a summons was issued for him. He was charged in absentia when the case was called at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. According to police reports, the case will be called again on May 13.

Also, according to reliable information provided to the Guyana Chronicle, five persons were arrested and charged after they were found breaching the COVID-19 measures at an East Bank Demerara (EBD) masjid.

It is understood that the persons in question not only refused to wear a mask, but were also in breach of the special guidelines instituted for the Holy Month of Ramadan. What is even more interesting is that one of the individuals is a medical doctor who resides and practises his trade on the EBD. He was placed on recognisance bail, and is due to appear in court next month.

Ahead of the beginning of Ramadan, an advisory from the NCTF Secretariat stated that mosques can be opened for the five daily prayers, but prayers and religious programmes are only allowed at 40 per cent capacity of the mosques. The masjids have been encouraged to utilise their outdoor spaces where available, so that adequate social distancing can be facilitated.

Furthermore, it was emphasised that the masjids must have sanitisers and face masks available for use by all persons attending worship. The advisory also stipulates that persons entering the masjid must wear masks, wash or sanitise at the entrance, and stay at least four feet apart during prayer. As an additional precaution, it was suggested that persons who attend the masjid should walk with their own prayer mats. On Thursday, after this newspaper learnt of the arrests, the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) issued a press statement emphasising that it “stands strongly and fully endorses” the NCTF guidelines and protocols that were instituted for Ramadan, and encouraged everyone to adhere to them.

This newspaper also received reports that the operations of three additional businesses were suspended for one month, after a patrol exercise by the Task Force last weekend found them in breach of the measures. The three businesses at reference are: T & S Restaurant, Bar and Catering in Georgetown; Cigars and Cognac Eco Bar and Lounge at Melanie Damishana, on the East Coast Demerara (ECD); and Chicken King Grill and Bar, which is also located at ‘Melanie’.

On Wednesday, during a press conference held at State House, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that the enforcement measures will be upped to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are adhered to, and that the local authorities will consider charging the owners and managers of errant businesses if the breaches continue.

He also noted that seeing that the fines for breaching such offences are inadequate, he has tasked the Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr. Anil Nandlall, S.C. with reviewing the local laws with a view to amending them.