Minibus driver in cutlass attack on cop jailed for 12 months

COLLIS Whyte, the minibus driver, who was recently caught on video chasing a traffic cop with a cutlass, on Friday, made two court appearances in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly on five charges. Whyte of Sophia pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, carrying an offensive weapon, resisting arrest and use of indecent language. However, he pleaded not guilty to the disorderly behaviour charge. Whyte was fined $10,000 for the use of indecent language and sentenced to 12 months for resisting arrest and six months each for the remaining two charges. Although the total sentencing would be 24 months imprisonment he will only serve 12 months as the magistrate indicated that the sentences will run concurrently. With regards to the not guilty matter, he was remanded to prison and will return to court on May 17, 2021.

He also made an appearance before Magistrate Clive Nurse. Nine traffic-related charges were read to him. Whyte pleaded not guilty to four counts of dangerous driving and was granted $200,000 bail; one count of breach of condition of the prescribed fitness for which he was placed on $10,000 bail; one count of failure to wear a mask for which he was granted $10,000 bail; an additional $10,000 for one count of conduct of driver and one count of failure to give right of way, also $10, 000 bail. During the proceedings he pleaded guilty to failing to wear a seatbelt and was fined $7500. He will turn to court on May 28, 2021 for trial.

According to the facts before the courts, around 14:00 hours on the day in question, the policeman who was fully dressed in his uniform, was performing traffic patrol duty when he observed minibus BZZ3029 driven by Whyte overtaking a long line of traffic. The rank stopped the minibus and ordered Whyte to drive to the East La Penitence Police Station after informing him of the offence he had committed. Whyte became defensive and drove off. The rank gave chase on his police motorcycle and caught up with him on Sheriff Street. Whyte stopped the minibus and reportedly began behaving disorderly. He then removed a cutlass from the minibus and began running after the policeman. Whyte later escaped despite several attempts to arrest him. He was later arrested at his Sophia residence and charged.