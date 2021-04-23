Guyana to upgrade early-warning systems for disasters

GUYANA has initiated efforts to upgrade its early-warning systems for natural and man-made hazards by conducting a survey of the current Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS).

On Thursday, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) hosted an introductory meeting with stakeholders, in partnership with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Initiative. These stakeholders are drawn from several governmental agencies, local government bodies and other organisations.

“We are not starting from scratch with our early-warning systems; the assessment is being done to get the comprehensive situation of where we are, what we’re going to do, and how we’re going to implement the roadmap,” Director-General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig said during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

The roadmap at reference is one that will outline which course of action to take in the event of a hazard or disaster, and which body will be responsible for leading the response effort.

Also addressing the grouping was Regional Technical Coordinator at CDEMA, Ms. Danielle Evanson, who explained that this assessment will enable the relevant authorities to analyse where there are gaps in Guyana’s system, and subsequently make recommendations on how they can be improved.

She highlighted that hazards are not only limited to natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes, but also the outbreak of infectious diseases, and oil spills among others. And, by having a well-integrated MHEWS, she explained that an integrated approach can be adopted.

Importantly, Evanson noted that the upgraded systems should ensure that there are considerations for how different groups, such as vulnerable groups, might be affected during a disaster.

It is understood that the MHEWS that will be improved can incorporate other policies such as the Disaster Risk Management Bill and the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan to improve Guyana’s preparedness for any hazard.

“Funded by the World Meteorological Organisation and World Bank, the aim of this exercise is to have us think effectively on what systems are in place to combat the potential disasters that we may face,” the CDC noted in a press release disseminated after the meeting.

To upgrade the current system, each stakeholder is required to complete a survey to highlight how they contribute to specific disasters.

These agencies include: The Hydrometeorological Service; the University of Guyana; Department of Public Information; Bureau of Statistics; Guyana Defence Force; Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission; Environmental Protection Agency and the Maritime Administration Department.

Also included are the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport; Ministry of Agriculture; World Wildlife Fund; Iwokrama; Guyana Red Cross Society; United Nations Development Programme; National Drainage and Irrigation Authority; National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute; Guyana Livestock Development Authority; and Office of Climate Change.

Currently in Guyana, there are early- warning systems and protocols in place, monitored by their respective agencies.

The CDC Director-General, however, said that the existing system comprises “several fragmented elements.” Similarly, representatives of various agencies underscored the need for improvement in the various sectors. To advance this assessment process, a two-day workshop is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, next week, where further implementation of the survey and framing for the road map would commence in the development of Guyana’s MHWES.