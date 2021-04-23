Grades Two, Four and Nine assessments cancelled

–NGSA to go on

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) has officially announced the cancellation of the 2021 National Grades Two, Four, and Nine assessments, and the 2021 placement examinations, which are used to assign pupils to a secondary school.

This cancellation does not include the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), which is set for August 4 and 5.

In a video message from the Ministry of Education on Thursday, Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson, noted that the ministry made this decision after recognising the hardships that learners would experience in preparing for these exams, especially with these levels being closed for physical classes.

Dr. Hutson, noted that the safety of the learners was also paramount, so the examinations were cancelled until further notice.

“The MoE wishes to inform that due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector, the National Grades Two, Four, and Nine, and the placement examinations will not be written in 2021,” Hutson informed.

He further noted that: “As a result, what you will see is students from the private schools desirous of entering the public schools being placed at a school awarded from the results of the NGSA. In addition, re-migrant learners will be placed in appropriate list A and B schools closest to their homes. Please note that the Assistant CEO and Regional Education Officers (REdOs) will be responsible for ensuring that the process is done with the greatest efficiency and effectiveness.”

This will be the second consecutive year that these examinations would have been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in Guyana have been closed physically since March, 2020, while learning is currently being delivered using a number of virtual means.