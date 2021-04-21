Chase around City ends in suspected drug bust

–two held by CANU

AFTER careful surveillance and an intense chase around Georgetown, officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) intercepted two alleged drug traffickers on Vlissingen Road and subsequently uncovered a quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine at Stone Avenue Campbellville.

According to information from CANU, 25-year-old Daquan Wills, the driver of the Nissan Juke, PVV 6706, which was intercepted on Tuesday, and 39-year-old Joel Fung-A-Fat, the other occupant of the vehicle, are in custody after they led officers to the location where suspected drugs were found.

Based on information from CANU, officers were conducting an operation around Georgetown on Tuesday afternoon, when they observed several targets, including the vehicle driven by Wills.

“When ranks attempted to interdict the said vehicle, it sped away and CANU gave chase and intercepted same at Lance Gibbs Street and Vlissingen Road Georgetown. During the chase a brick of suspected cocaine was thrown from the vehicle and same was retrieved by CANU ranks,” the unit said, adding that the suspected cocaine brick, thrown from the car, weighed 1.054 kilograms. As a result of the inception, the two suspects, who were the lone occupants of the vehicle, led officers to what appeared to be an abandoned range house at Stone Avenue, Campbellville, where another brick of suspected cocaine and a bag containing bulk parcels of suspected cannabis were found, hidden among garbage.

The suspected cocaine brick weighed 1.048 kilograms, while the suspected cannabis weighed 17.956 kilograms. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.