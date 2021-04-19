Three new COVID-19 deaths, 101 new cases

GUYANA has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, 101 new cases and 19 recoveries, according to the statistics posted on the Ministry of Health’s dashboard for April 18, 2021.

The latest fatalities are all men and include an 80-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), a 62-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 69-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara). They all died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The total number of cases to date has now increased to 11,863, while the total deaths has increased to 271. Twelve persons still remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 15 persons are in institutional quarantine.

Seventy-four persons are in institutional isolation, and 1326 persons are in home isolation.

Thus far, 10,180 out of a total of 107,974 persons tested to date have recovered from the virus. Some 881 persons had been tested in the last reporting cycle.

Of the 101 new cases, Region Four accounted for the majority. This region recorded 57 new cases.

Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) follows with 18, Region Three with 10, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) with five, and Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has four new cases.

Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Six and Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice, each recorded two new cases. Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was the only region that did not have any new cases.