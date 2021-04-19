Mattai’s owner stabbed during attempted robbery outside home

PROPRIETOR of N&S Mattai, Harry Mattai, was injured during an attempted knifepoint robbery in front of his Barima Street, Bel Air home, on Saturday night.

The businessman was stabbed in his lower back during a scuffle with one of two perpetrators. He was later treated at a private hospital in the city and sent away.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at approximately 22:11hrs, shortly after Mattai had returned home. He had parked the vehicle in his driveway and was attempting to open the gate to enter his property. Mattai’s wife and daughter were in the car at the time.

“He saw the suspects approaching him from a western direction on two separate bicycles. The armed bandit pointed a knife at him and said ‘hand over what you get’. The victim replied that he didn’t have anything, to which the perpetrators then tried to search him and a scuffle ensued,” the report from the police said.

It was during the scuffle that Mattai was stabbed. Following the wrestle, the perpetrators made good their escape heading west on their bicycles.

According to the police, checks were made for the suspects but were unsuccessful.